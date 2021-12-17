ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. децембра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ФЕЙДИ

(1936–2021)
з Вербасу


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац дзивка Єлена зоз супругом Звонком и унучата Давид, Тамара и Валентина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
