ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. марца 2022. року ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила нина

КСЕНИЯ САБАДОШ
народзена Рац

(1945–2022)
з Петроварадину


Памятку на ню буду чувац: андя Фемка Рацова и єй дзивки Сандра Виславскова и Терезка Иличичова зоз фамелиями з Руского Керестура
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest