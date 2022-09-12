ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. септембра 2022. року у своїм 72. року живота, у смутку и болю зохабела ме моя мила супруга

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Пошла ши нєсподзивано и без поздраву. Занавше останєш у моїм шерцу и думкох. Твой ожалосцени супруг Михал
Най це ангели чуваю!
