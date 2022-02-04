ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. януара 2022. року преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили супруг

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мирку, гоч искра надїї до живота нє щезовала, потримовка найблїзших и наймилших витирвало улївала моц, даваюци смисел новому дню. З часом ше єй шветлосц трацела, док занавше нє скапала єй цеплота. Нєпреривно будзем думац на тебе, подзековна за шицки прекрасни хвильки котри зме вєдно препровадзели. Твоя супруга Славка.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
