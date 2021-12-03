СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. новембра наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел мой мили брат

МИХАИЛО – МИЖО ЧИЗМАР

(1953–2021)
з Вербасу


Мили брату, велька пражнїна, без тебе, у нашим живоце. Хибиш нам. Нашо думки за тобу буду вични. Чуваме це и ношиме у шерцох. Твой брат Йовґен зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest