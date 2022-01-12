ВИЧНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба, прабаба и шестра

НАДА ГНАТКО
народзена МАЦКО

(1931–2021)
зоз Бикичу


Памятку на ню чуваю єй наймилши!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest