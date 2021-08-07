ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957‒2021)


Мили Байо, сердечно ци дзекуєме за кажди твой щири совит и порозуменє. Твою любов и доброту нїґда нє забудземе. Спочивай у мире Божим!
Мирко, Николая и мали Виктор Афич-Фа
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest