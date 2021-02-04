ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. януара преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР АРВАЇ

(1934–2021)

У априлу ше наполнї 31 рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ АРВАЇ
народзена Нота

(1935–1990)


з Руского Керестура

Чи тераз, чи после велїх рокох, у наших шерцох оставаце навики нєпрежалєни. Вашо наймилши – дзивка Славка зоз супругом Ратком, Унук Йовица зоз супругу Ваню, та праунучата Мираш и Дуня
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
