СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. новембра наполнєли ше тринац жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(10. III 1938 – 11. XI 2008)

Дня 4. децембра 2021. року наполнюю ше дзеветнац жалосни як нас занавше зохабела наша мац, швекра и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ ВАРҐА
Народзена Арваи

(1. XII 1939 – 4. XII 2002)


з Кули

З любову и почитованьом памятки на нїх вично буду чувац дзивки Славка и Люпка зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
