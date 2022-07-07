НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. юлия наполнєли ше три смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДА САБАДОШ
(1925–2019)


Дня 18. юлия наполня ше три смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АМАЛА САБАДОШ
народзена Киш

(1929–2019)


з Дюрдьова

Памятку на нїх вично чуваю їх наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
