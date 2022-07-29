СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. авґуста наполня ше три роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили бачи

ЮЛИЯН МЕДЄШИ

(1955–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше го буду ношиц у красних памяткох – Наташа, Иґор и Софиа Бикийово, Михаела, Миодраґ, Ана и Єлена Миленковичово и Андрей Сабадош
Спочивай у мире Божим!
