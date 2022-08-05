СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. авґуста 2022. року наполнєли ше штири роки як нє з нами наш супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЙОАКИМ БУЧКО

(1941– 2018)

Наполня ше 28 роки як нє з нами наш син и брат

ЮЛИЯН БУЧКО

(1969–1994)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на вас чуваю вашо наймилши – супруга и мац Натала, як и син и брат Кимо зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
