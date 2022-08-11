СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. авґуста 2022. року ше наполнєли 15 роки як нас зохабел наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ТАКАЧ

(1935–2006)

Дня 10. авґуста 2022. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

КАТАРИНА ТАКАЧ
народзена Хорват

(1933–2014)


з Кули

Памятку на нїх чуваю їх найблїзши – дзивка, унуки и праунуки
