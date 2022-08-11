СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. авґуста 2022. року наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци,

АНА САБАДОШ

(1929–2022)

а 19. авґуста наполня ше 22 роки як нас напущели нашо мили

ЯНКО САБАДОШ

(1929–2000)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на нїх чуваю їх наймилши – дзивка Златка, унукове и унуки и праунучата
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
