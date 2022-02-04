ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. януара 2022. року нас занавше зохабел шовґор Мирко

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на вашу любов и весели ошмих буду паметац: Юлинко зоз фамелию, Марча Бруґошова, Марияна зоз фамелию, Мижо зоз фамелию, Ваньо зоз фамелию, Санела зоз фамелию, Таня зоз фамелию, Марина зоз фамелию, Тамара, Андрея зоз фамелию и Михаела.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
