ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. марца 2021. року дзвони на керестурскей Катедрали св. Николая оглашели же ше занавше заварли вистати очи нашей милей мацери,. баби и прабаби

ЛЕОНА ЧИЗМАР

(1929–2021)

Дня 28. марца 2021. року наполня ше 45 жалосни роки одкеди нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ ЧИЗМАР

(1921–1976)


зоз Руского Керестура

Памятку на нїх навики буду чувац їх наймилши: дзивка Маря, син Яким и нєвеста Мелана, син Михал и нєвеста Ната, унука Елена зоз супругом Михалом, унука Ясмина зоз супругом Златом, унук Михал зоз супругу Илону, унука Наташа зоз супругом Иґором, унука Тамара зоз супругом Владом, унук Владимир зоз супругу Таню, та праунуки: Борис, Наташа, Мирко, Лука, Адрияна, Катарина, Марко, Дорияна, Анита, Денис, Андрей, Дарко, Коста, Доротея и Анастазия
Вичная памят!
