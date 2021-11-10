ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. октобра 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносц наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АНА ФЕЙСА

(1930–2021)
з Коцура


Памятки на єй доброту и любов буду чувац єй наймилши: синове Микола и Дюра, нєвеста Сенка и унукове Юлиян и Любомир зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
