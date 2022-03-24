СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. марца наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила шестра, андя и нина

АНА-СЛАВКА НОТА
народзена Рац

(1938–2021)

Дня 30. марца наполнї ше осем мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор, дїдо, прадїдо, брат и бачи

ЯНКО РАЦ

1935–2021


з Нового Орахова

Красни памятки на нїх вично буду чувац їх наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
