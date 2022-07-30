ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому братови и братнякови

ЙОАКИМ САБАДОШ

(1966–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац – шестринїца, братняци и брат зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 3 раз, нєшка 3)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest