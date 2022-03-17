ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. марца 2022. року ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила супруга, мац и баба

КСЕНИЯ САБАДОШ
народзена Рац

(1945–2022)
з Петроварадину


Памятку на ню буду чувац: супруг Михал, дзеци Владимир и Мая зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
