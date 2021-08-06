СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. авґуста наполнюю ше шейсц мешаци як нас зохабела наша мила андя

МАРИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Сеґеди

(1939‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Нїґда Вас нє забуду вашо бачикове Славо и Дюра як и андї Натала и Славка зоз своїма фамелиями
Най Вас ангели чуваю!
