НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 5 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

МАРИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Макаї

(1927–2017)
з Нового Саду


Син Славко, нєвеста Ружица, унуки Снежана и Ивана зоз фамелиями
