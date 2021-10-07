ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. октобра престало дуркац шерцо нашей мацери, швекри баби и прабаби

МАРИЇ КИШ
народзеней Тур

(1941–2021)
зоз Кули


Памятку на єй доброту, и любов буду чувац у шерцох син Юлин, нєвеста Сенка, унука Дияна зоз мужом Миланом и сином Урошом и унука Тамара зоз мужом Деяном и дзецми Йовану и Марком
Спочивай у мире Божим!
