ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. септембра 2021. року нєсподзивано нас зохабел

МИХАЛ ЛЇКАР

(1954–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Найкрасши памятки на твою роботу и на це зоз шпиванками и музику буду чувац члени, аматере и Управни одбор КУД „Тарас Шевченко”
Спочивай у мире Божим!
