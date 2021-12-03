СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. новембра наполнєли ше 20 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили тато, дїдо и супруг

ЯРОСЛАВ КОВАЧ

(1952–2001)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики чуваю – син Ярослав зоз супругу Блаженку, син Александар зоз супругу Саню, унучата – Борис, София, Заря и Феликс, и супруга Меланка Ковачова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
