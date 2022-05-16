СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МАРИЯ ОРОС
народзена Сопка

(1933–2019)

ЯКИМ ОРОС ЛАЦКОВ

(1932–2011)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки, ваша доброта и любов навики останю у наших паметаньох. Вашо наймилши: Йоаким, Любомир и Славко зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
