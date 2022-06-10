СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. юния 2022. року наполня ше жалосни три роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

АНКА КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Манджи

(1949–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Останєце нам у красних памяткох, думкох и молитвох. Вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest