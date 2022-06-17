ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юния 2022. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ДЮРА КОЛЄСАР

(1957–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго навики буду чувац супруга Натка, дзивка Мирослава зоз Душаном и син Михайло Дзекуєме шицким цо го пришли випровадзиц на його остатню драгу.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest