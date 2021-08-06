СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. авґуста наполнюю ше шейсц мешаци як нас зохабела наша мила

МАРИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Сеґеди

(1939‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мила моя супруго и наша мила бабо, вше це будземе споминац. Ожалосцени супруг Михал и унук Иґор зоз супругу Бояну
Най вас ангели чуваю!
