ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. децембра 2021. року нєсподзивано нас зохабела моя шестра и тета

МАРИЯ НАДЬ
народзена ОРОС

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красну памятку на ню навики будзе чувац шестра Ксения и єй син Андрей Пап
Спочивай у мире Божим!
