ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. децембра 2021. року нєсподзивано нас зохабела мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ НАДЬ
народзена ОРОС

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зохабела ши нас смутних и жалосних. Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Твоя дзивка Мая зоз супругом Мижом, унука Марина и унук Иван Медєшово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
