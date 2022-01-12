ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. децембра 2021. року нєсподзивано нас зохабела мила мац

МАРИЯ НАДЬ
народзена ОРОС

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом вичну памятку на це будзе чувац и нїґда це нє забудзе твой син Владимир Надь
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest