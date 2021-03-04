ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. фебруара занавше нас зохабела наша ґаздиня

МАРИЯ НАДЬ

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З подзекованьом, од Мижа, Танї, Славка и Владка Ройкових
Най спочива у мире Божим!

