ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. юлия 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила шестра и наша нина

МЕЛАНИЯ ШОВШ
народзена Надь – Митьова

(1944‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики ю будзе чувац шестра Злата и шовґор Йовґен Семаново зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
