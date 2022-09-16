СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. септембра 2022. року наполня ше 40 днї як нас зохабел бачи

МИХАЙЛО НЯРАДИ

(1941–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац Славко Югиков зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
