ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. юлия 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957‒2021)


Мили наш Байо, пошол ши нєсподзивано, а нєсподзивал ши нас и цали валал. Подзековна сом за твойо почитованє ґу мнє. Спочивай у мире Божим!
Твоя андя Марча Кирдова
