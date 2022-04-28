ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ И СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. априла нас занавше нєсподзивано зохабел наш мили

ДАНИЛО САКАЧ

(17. IV 1970 – 15. IV 2022)

У фебруару ше наполнєло 10 роки як вецей нє з нами наш

ДАНИЛО САКАЧ

(7. II 1942 – 6. II 2012)

У юнию ше наполнї 17 роки як нас зохабел наш мили

ИҐОР САКАЧ

(6. XII 1976 – 5. VI 2005)


з Коцура

Навики будзеце у наших боляцих шерцох и молитвох. Зоз жальом и любову найкрасши памятки на вас буду чувац: мац и супруга Сена и вашо наймилши
Най вас ангели чуваю! Спочивайце у мире Божим!
