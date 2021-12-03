СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. октобра наполнєли ше 16 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДО ЮГИК

(1920–2005)

Дня 26. марца наполнєли ше 15 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мац, баба и прабаба

АНА ЮГИК

(1922–2006)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на нїх навше буду чувац їх дзивки, унучата и праунучата
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
