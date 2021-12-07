НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У децембру 2021. року ше наполнюю 20 роки як нас зохабела наша мац

АНА ҐОВЛЯ
народзена Орос

(1931–2001)

а у маю 2021. року було 16 роки як нас зохабел наш оцец

ВЛАДИМИР ҐОВЛЯ

(1930–2005)


з Руского Керестура

Вше сце у наших думкох, бо родичох нє мож забуц. Ожалосцени вашо дзивки: Славка, Ганча и Марча, жецове: Дюра, Любо и Юлин як и унуки Наташа, Мирослав, Деян, Златко, Ванеса и Валентина зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
