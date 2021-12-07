НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 30 роки як вецей нє зоз нами наша мила баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА РОМАН
народзена Макаї

(1912–1991)

Наполнюю ше 5 роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

СЛАВА ПАП Яньова
народзена Роман

(1929–2016)


з Руского Керестура

Хвильки хтори зме вєдно препровадзели останю нам у вичним паметаню. Чувствуєме пражнїну без вас, хибице нам... Най вас ангели чуваю!
Вашо Папянково зоз Нового Саду: Мария, Янко, Славка, Мирко и Томислав
