СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. юлия наполнєли ше два смутни роки як ше до вичносци преселєла наша мила мац и баба

ГЕЛЕНА БУДИНСКИ

(1938–2020)

Дня 14. авґуста наполня ше дзешец роки як ше до вичносци преселєл наш оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО БУДИНСКИ

(1935–2012)


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на нїх чуваю дзивка Геленка зоз супругом Любомиром, син Юлиян зоз супругу Блаженку и унучата – Педя, Желько, Ивона, Тимеа и Корнелиа
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
