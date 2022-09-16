СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. септембра 2022. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як нє з нами наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)

Дня 6. новембра 2022. року наполня ше 2 жалосни роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Жилник

(1940–2020)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и молитву красни памятки на вас чуваю син Мижо, дзивка Марча и дзивка Терезка зоз фaмелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest