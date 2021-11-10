НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. октобра наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нє з нами наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯРОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1940–2021)

Дня 6. новембра наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ЕУФЕМИЯ НАДЬ
народзена ЖИЛНИК

(1940–2020)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и молитву красни памятки на вас чуваю: син Мижо, дзивка Марча и дзивка Терезка зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
