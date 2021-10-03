ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. септембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ ФА

(1932‒2021)

Дня 30. септембра наполнєли ше два роки як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ ФА

(1933‒2019)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на нїх вично буду чувац дзивка Марча зоз фамелию, син Янко зоз фамелию, унуки и праунуки
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
