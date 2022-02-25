СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. марца 2022. наполнї ше рок як нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ДУДАШ

(1933–2021)

Дня 19. априла 2022. наполня ше два роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АНА ДУДАШ
народзена Папуґа

(1936–2020)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и подзекованьом: син Александар, нєвеста Ружа, унука Александра зоз Бернардом, дзивка Златка, унука Антонина и праунука Хана
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
