НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У маю того року ище єдна смутна рочнїца шмерци наших наймилших

МАРЧИ

(1991–2022)

ВЛАДКА

(1995–2022)

ПАСТЕРНАКОВИХ

Памятку на нїх чуваю Пастернаково
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest