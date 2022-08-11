СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 70 роки як зме страцели оца и дїда

ЯКОВ ДЖУНЯ

(19. XII 1928 – 7. VIII 1952)

Пред роком зме страцели мацер и бабу

КСЕНИЯ ДЖУНЯ
народзена Макаї

(25. III 1932 – 15.VIII 2021)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на покойних и далєй чуваю: дзивка Фемка, жец Кимо и унук Иван зоз Любицу
