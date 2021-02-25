СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Уж 35 и 25 роки у вичносци пребуваю нашо мили родичи, баба и дїдо

МАРИЯ БОДЯНЕЦ
народзена Венчельовски

(1924–1986)

ДЮРА БОДЯНЕЦ

(1921–1996)


з Руского Керестура

У здогадованьох и молитвох, красни памятки на вас чуваю вашо наймилши.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
