ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. априла преселєла ше до вичносци наша нина

МАРИЯ ПАШО


Дня 6. мая преселєл ше до вичносци наш шовґор

ВЛАДИСЛАВ ПАШО



з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на Вас зоз почитованьом навики будзе чувац Сена Бучкова и єй дзеци зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
