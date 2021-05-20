СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара 2021. року наполнєли ше два смутни роки як престало дуркац шерцо нашого милого оца, швекра и дїда, а дня 21. мая 2021. року наполня ше дзевец смутни роки як престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей мацери, швекри и баби

ВАСА

(17. II 1927 – 8. II 2019)

Дня 8. фебруара 2021. року наполнєли ше два смутни роки як престало дуркац шерцо нашого милого оца, швекра и дїда, а дня 21. мая 2021. року наполня ше дзевец смутни роки як престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей мацери, швекри и баби

ВЕРОНИКА
народзeна Бесерминї


(22. III 1942 – 21.V 2012)

ИВАНОВО
з Ґосподїнцох

Мамо и бабо, оче и дїду. През цали свойо животи подаровали сце нам превельо любови, доброти и почитованя. И кед сце тераз по нашим думаню у Царстве Нєбесним ми вше будземе чувац красни памятки на вас як сце були добри, вредни и побожни людзе. Занавше ожалосцени вашо наймилиши: дзивка Олґица Мудрова зоз Дюрдьова, жец Мирослав, син Мирослав и унукове: Марко, Иван и Василиє
Спочивайце у мире Божим до воскресеня!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest